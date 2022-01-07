Former Fighting Hawks football player shares his message about rising above your circumstances

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Fighting Hawks football player Hunter Pinke is back in North Dakota.

The athlete was paralyzed in a skiing accident in 2019. Last August Pinke enrolled at the University of Arizona, where he has continued to pursue his athletic career.

Pinke spoke to kids at Bismarck High School, where he shared his message about rising above your circumstances.

“I’m still here, I still have a choice and I’m loved. Those truths never change and I think if you hold onto those truths, I think you can choose to have good days and tough days but definitely no more bad ones,” said Pinke.

He says things are going well in Arizona, where he has been participating in hand cycling and basketball.

