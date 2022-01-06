Tribal, education leaders discuss response to sudden COVID-19 spike in Rolette County

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – A sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Rolette County has brought many functions, both inside and out of the Turtle Mountain reservation, to a screeching halt, from the schools to the tribe itself.

Here’s breakdown of how this is impacting the county, from the classroom to the office:

-Tuesday night, Turtle Mountain Community Schools announced they will be closing their facilities for the next two weeks, a move that impacts roughly 2,000 students. -The Turtle Mountain Community College announced they’d be shutting down for the rest of this week., and Wednesday extended that through next week as well.

-The Turtle Mountain Tribe is also shutting down tribal programs for the week.

-Dunseith Public School District is not a part of the reservation but they also announced they will be going to distance learning for the rest of the week.

Your News Leader spoke with leadership both with the tribe and with District 7 on how—and why—they came to these decisions.

As of Wednesday, Rolette County has more than 241 active cases and has been on a steady incline.

Tribal leadership said they expected a spike after the holidays, but not to this extent.

“We were just really worried that we would have to be forced to shut everything down before it was a decision where we could actually control the situation,” said Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure.

In response, the tribe shut down several programs, partially closing its tribal complex, and canceled classes within Turtle Mountain Community Schools.

“I wish our kids were here. I think everybody does. We’re all craving normalcy. But we are doing pretty well considering how we are rolling with the punches and if the one thing I know it’s that our students and our staff are quite resilient,” said Dr. Michelle Thomas-Langan, Superintendent of Turtle Mountain Community Schools.

The school will not be going to distance learning, as Dr. Thomas Langan said the school goes above the required instructional hours. Athletics will continue with heightened testing and masking.

Efforts to stop the outbreak sooner rather than later were at the forefront of tribal leader’s mind when making these decisions.

“We need to quit really focusing on those positives and start really focusing on not over running our health care systems here within the reservation for the tribe and not over running our relief efforts,” said Azure.

While facilities are closed, extensive cleaning will be done to further prevent the spread of COVID-19. K-12 students on the reservation are tested weekly.

Many tribal programs will be temporarily closed through Jan. 7.

Turtle Mountain Community Schools and the college will re-open Tuesday, Jan. 18, after the federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

