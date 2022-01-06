Sports Spotlight: Kai Huntsberry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one knows you like yourself. And sometimes, the road less traveled may be what’s best. Kai Huntsberry needed to pump the breaks on his NBA dream when COVID hit to reassess and now he’s playing NCAA basketball. Huntsberry is the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight.

From The Big Easy, to the never-ending sunshine in San Diego, Huntsberry’s most recent stop on his basketball journey is Legendary North Dakota, at the University of Mary. The Marauders junior is finally finding his groove in the sport, a groove that’s been coming for a long time.

“My dad said I was dribbling at like two years old. I was dribbling at like three and four. I was better at football and baseball, but I just loved basketball. Something about basketball just stuck to me. The dream started when I was about eight, that’s when I told people I was going to go to the NBA,” said Huntsberry.

After two seasons at San Diego City College, Huntsberry took a year off to focus on education and his basketball foundation.

Huntsberry said: “I ended up just taking a year off to train and focus on my AA degree and all of that for school. Around December of last year was when some coaches started calling, and Coach Jack (Nelson) was the first coach to call me.”

“When I got this job he was actually the first person that I called recruit-wise, and the first scholarship that I offered. For me it was a no-brainer right away. Just because I knew how good a kid he was. I knew he’d be a pretty good player for us, obviously, but I didn’t know how good he’d be for us though. I mean he’s been really impressive and really helped us out this year,” said UMary Men’s basketball Head Coach Jack Nelson.

Huntsberry has turned into the floor general for the Marauders. A role that has come with a newfound mentality with his time away from the game.

“Mentally was the biggest part. I just had a lot of confidence struggles, then just taking that year off all my friends that I’ve trained with that are playing college or pro, they just helped me so much with being confident in myself,” said Huntsberry. “Which is just saying ‘I put in this work for (what)? Not to be confident in what I can do?’, so it just helped me out mostly mentally.”

That confidence has led Huntsberry to lead the team in both points and assists per game. And with a dream of professional basketball, he has one way to get there.

Huntsberry said: “Just keep working. That’s how I think about it. There’s nothing I can’t do unless I just stop working hard. So my goal is to just keep working, and whatever comes just comes.”

Huntsberry’s 18 points a game is also good for seventh in the NSIC, and the Marauders are currently in the sixth spot in the division.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.