Sidney native chosen as Sen. Steve Daines’s ‘Montanan of the Month’ for long history of volunteerism

SIDNEY, M.T. - A popular Richland County, Mont., citizen is being recognized in the official United States Congressional Record.

Eighty-year-old Craig Price of Sidney was chosen as Sen. Steve Daines’s Montanan of the Month for December. He has spent 18 years as an educator and guidance counselor and continues to support his community through various volunteer programs as a churchgoer and a member of the Sidney Lion’s Club.

“Craig embodies the values and spirit of a Montanan. Through his upbeat attitude, generosity and passion for volunteerism, Craig has become a pillar of the Sidney community,” the record says.

“I think of it as an honor to all of us if it happens to me or any one of us. I really appreciate that recognition but it’s for Richland County, it’s for Montana also,” said Price.

Through the Lion’s Club, Price has helped with highway clean ups, meals on wheels and the plus optics program, which screens children for eyesight problems.

Price has also received numerous awards including the Lion’s Club International President’s Award and the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Sidney Leo Club.

