Sentencing pushed back for man who pleaded guilty in murder-arson case

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has pushed back the sentencing of a man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder and commit arson.

Earl Howard, of Belwood, Ontario, and Nikki Sue Entzel, of Bismarck were both charged in connection with the 2020 shooting death of Entzel’s husband Chad Entzel, and arson of the couple’s home.

Howard pleaded guilty to the crimes in October 2021.

Judge Douglas Bahr pushed back Howard’s sentencing date to Feb. 14 to allow more time for a presentence investigation. Under the plea agreement, Howard is required to be sentenced before Entzel goes to trial.

Entzel’s trial starts Feb. 28.

