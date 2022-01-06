Sale of Coal Creek to Rainbow Energy clears final regulatory hurdle with transmission line transfer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The sale of Coal Creek Station to Rainbow Energy Center LLC cleared its final regulatory hurdle Thursday.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Wednesday unanimously approved the transfer of Coal Creek Station’s high-voltage direct current transmission line from Great River Energy to Rainbow Energy Center LLC.

Rainbow Energy Center and Nexus Line are both affiliates of Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp.

Gov. Doug Burgum released this statement: “This approval is a momentous step toward Rainbow Energy taking ownership of Coal Creek Station and providing a long-term future for the power plant, its workers and the communities supported by the hundreds of jobs at Coal Creek and the nearby Falkirk Mine,” Burgum said.

“It also offers North Dakota the opportunity to further prove that we can be a national and world leader in carbon capture, storage and utilization through our continued focus on innovation over regulation. Preserving the baseload generation that Coal Creek provides is critical to U.S. energy security and maintaining a strong regional power grid, and we’re grateful to the industry, the state Legislature and our congressional delegation for their collaboration on ensuring a viable future for North Dakota’s abundant lignite coal.”

In July, Great River Energy’s member cooperatives approved a related purchase power agreement under which Great River Energy will buy 1,050 megawatts of power from Rainbow Energy Center for approximately two years, followed by 300 megawatts for approximately eight years.

Burgum signed several bills during this 2021’s legislative session that will support the lignite industry as it continues to innovate for the future and supply reliable, low-cost electricity for residents and businesses in North Dakota and beyond. Those bills included:

House Bill 1412, which exempts coal plants from the state’s coal conversion facility tax for the next five years. The bill is expected to save the industry over $20 million per year, freeing up funds to invest in innovative projects such as carbon capture and sequestration that will curb emissions and improve the industry’s long-term viability.

Senate Bill 2152, which provides a sales tax exemption for carbon dioxide used for secure geologic storage.

SB 2206, which allows utilities to recover costs for carbon capture.

