Question marks linger, but optimism high for oil activity in 2022

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - After one of the worse years ever for oil, 2021 was a period of recovery for the energy industry. As the calendar moves to 2022, officials are optimistic for a big year, albeit with some concerns.

Amid the trials and tribulations of the pandemic, the oil industry is expecting a full return to pre-pandemic levels this year. However, unforeseen circumstances could determine how soon and where prices and production go from there.

In North Dakota, the message from producers and executives in the industry is that there’s still lots of work to be done, which is encouraging.

“They have the acreage, they have the resource, they need to get back in and develop these acres between existing laterals,” said Kathy Neset with Neset Consulting.

As people resumed travel, the market was able to reduce the historic glut in supply. Now underinvestment over the last 18 months could lead to having the opposite, which means higher prices.

“What we’re building is a supply shortage so $100 oil is not out of the question,” said Lynn Helms, North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director.

Kathy Neset with Neset Consulting said there is a demand for oil and the Bakken is still able to provide it. However, the Biden Administration’s policies and reliance on OPEC+ for production remains the biggest challenge and concern for North Dakota oil.

“When the regulatory arm from the federal government overreaches, I’m extremely concerned. I know we can do a good, safe effort developing this resource with our own state government and state regulations,” said Neset.

The state got a big win on January 4 when it was announced that leasing on federal lands would resume after being stalled by the administration a year ago. North Dakota will also be challenging the EPA on its proposed emission rules for existing oil and gas facilities.

Neset is also a part of the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority. She said projects supported by the authority not only increase the value of Bakken oil, but makes it more “carbon-managed.”

