North Dakotans get reinfected with COVID, even after getting vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the omicron variant spreads throughout the U.S., COVID cases and hospitalizations are breaking records around the U.S. nearly every day. In North Dakota, more than 2,700 new cases were reported in the last two days, the most cases since November of 2020.

Scott Mann and Tegan Meidinger are sick with COVID, again.

“We got COVID the first time, we got vaccinated twice, and we assumed very minor symptoms, but we kind of got hit again,” said Scott, of Bismarck.

Scott and Tegan both had COVID last year, and they’ve both been vaccinated, but they both contracted the virus again. Scott says it’s frustrating.

“I mean you follow all the rules and you still get sick,” said Scott.

The omicron variant is more contagious than previous variants. Transmissibility is measured by a figure called an r-naught, where the higher the number, the more infectious the virus.

“The delta strain has an r-naught of around three to five, meaning for every positive case you have, you can bet there’s another three to five people infected. The omicron strain, there’s speculation out there that it’s about as contagious as measles. Measles has an r-naught of 16,” said Dr. Noe Mateo, infectious disease specialist for Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Even though the omicron variant is more virulent, it’s generally more mild. However, that hasn’t been Tegan’s experience.

“I definitely felt way worse. A lot more cold symptoms, we both had fevers for at least like two and a half days that just wouldn’t go away. Just felt extremely weak and body aches more than last time, I would say,” said Tegan, of Bismarck.

Dr. Mateo says there’s a reason different people have varying responses to the virus.

“People talk about an average syndrome, an average set of signs or symptoms. But people aren’t average, people are individual,” he said.

He says everyone’s best bet is to take precautions.

“I still pay attention to things like social distancing and masking and handwashing. That hasn’t changed any, I haven’t let down my guard on any of that,” said Dr. Mateo.

Dr. Mateo says the best way to protect yourself and others, and to help prevent the virus from spreading and mutating more, is to get vaccinated.

In North Dakota, more than 19,000 people have tested positive after receiving their first round of vaccination doses, and just under 1,000 people have tested positive after receiving their first set of vaccines and a booster dose. 20,000 people may seem like a lot, but according to the Department of Health, that’s less than five percent of the total number of vaccinated North Dakotans.

