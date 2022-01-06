Minot State Women’s, Men’s basketball cancel games amid COVID protocols

MINOT, N.D. - Minot State University’s Men’s and Women’s basketball teams have canceled their games this week against Southwest Minnesota State and the University of Sioux Falls due to COVID precautions.

The games will be counted as no contest and will not be rescheduled, following the NSIC protocol for the situation.

They will be back on the court Jan. 14 and 15 against Augustana University and Wayne State College.

You can find the women’s schedule here, and the men’s schedule here.

