Minot Head Start adds one class back after federal judge blocks vaccine mandate

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – After a federal judge blocked a mandate for head start workers just days ago, the Minot Head Start program announced Wednesday they’ll be able to add another class for the spring.

Last month Your News Leader reported that 14 of the program’s staff had to depart after the fall semester due to not complying with the mandate, on top of 10 previous staffing vacancies.

This left more than 110 students unable to do Head Start in the spring.

Karen Knowles, the program’s director, said that due to some staff now being able to take part, they will add a 14-student class that opens Jan. 18.

This new class will be at the main center.

