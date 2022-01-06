Advertisement

Minot figure skating pair take national Junior Ice Dance title

Leah Neset and Artem Markelov
Leah Neset and Artem Markelov(Kris Neset / Neset Family)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A figure skating pair with ties to Minot took top honors this week in the Junior Ice Dance competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Nationals.

Leah Neset, of Minot, and her partner Artem Markelov, from Russia, finished in first place in the final standings with a total score of 155.84.

Neset and Markelov took second in the Rhythm Dance competition Tuesday, and first in the Free Dance Wednesday, and placed first in the composite score.

The pair are both members of the Magic City Figure Skating Club, and currently train in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

They said they have their sights set on competing at the Olympic level one day.

We’ll hear from the pair on winning the competition on the Evening and Night Reports on KMOT.

