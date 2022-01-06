Advertisement

Mattern announces candidacy for District 7 House seat

Retha Mattern
Retha Mattern(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Retha Mattern is running for the North Dakota House of Representatives in District 7, which covers northern and eastern Bismarck.

Currently, the House seats in that district are held by Dr. Rick Becker and Jason Dockter. Mattern says she hopes to bring a fresh face and ideas to the chamber.

“You won’t see me making headlines, seeking them out, or working to make a name for myself. I’m not running for my own sense of self-purpose or self-promotion. Instead, I’m running to focus on the issues that affect my everyday life, our everyday lives, our community’s everyday lives,” said Mattern.

Mattern has been involved in the state Republican party for several years. She currently serves as the Vice Chairman for District 7. She has worked in the media and is currently the Director of Admissions at Bismarck State College.

