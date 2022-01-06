Judge sentences Bismarck man to five years in prison for raping minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to five years in prison for raping a 12-year-old.

Investigators say in 2019, 44-year-old Emmitt Klein gave a minor an intoxicant and forced himself on her in two separate incidents. She told police that in one incident he had given her chocolate and afterwards she felt numb and couldn’t move.

Wednesday, Klein entered an Alford plea for solicitation of a minor. An Alford plea means he admits evidence would likely persuade a judge or jury of his guilt, but he maintains his innocence. A gross sexual imposition charge was dismissed.

Judge Daniel Borgen sentenced him to five years with credit for 386 days. He will then serve five years of probation.

