Advertisement

Judge sentences Bismarck man to five years in prison for raping minor

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to five years in prison for raping a 12-year-old.

Investigators say in 2019, 44-year-old Emmitt Klein gave a minor an intoxicant and forced himself on her in two separate incidents. She told police that in one incident he had given her chocolate and afterwards she felt numb and couldn’t move.

Wednesday, Klein entered an Alford plea for solicitation of a minor. An Alford plea means he admits evidence would likely persuade a judge or jury of his guilt, but he maintains his innocence. A gross sexual imposition charge was dismissed.

Judge Daniel Borgen sentenced him to five years with credit for 386 days. He will then serve five years of probation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Tokio woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder for death of foster child
Dennis Willoughby bought a winning $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot ticket while picking up milk for...
Man wins $1 million while getting chocolate milk for his kids
Attorney withdraws in Williams County child pornography case
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash

Latest News

Sidney native chosen as Sen. Steve Daines’s ‘Montanan of the Month’ for long history of volunteerism
Question marks linger, but optimism high for oil activity in 2022
Last month Your News Leader reported that 14 of the program's staff had to depart after the...
Minot Head Start adds one class back after federal judge blocks vaccine mandate
A sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Rolette County has brought many functions, both inside and...
Tribal, education leaders discuss response to sudden COVID-19 spike in Rolette County