Despite extreme cold, McClusky ranchers are prepared for early calving

MCCLUSKY, N.D. – Thursday morning was one of the coldest so far this winter.

Air temperatures bottomed out at more than 30 below zero. Dangerous wind chills in the 40s below zero made it even worse.

For most of us, conditions like that are enough to keep us inside.

For one McClusky rancher, staying inside isn’t an option.

Kendon Faul in the middle of calving season.

This is the newest member of Kendon’s herd. Born less than 24 hours ago, baby and mom are staying warm inside this barn.

Most calves born here spend a little time inside this warming box.

“Once the calf nurses we throw them in the box. Dry them off good and it’s got a heater in there. We get them up to about 75 degrees with a fan and in about an hour. They’re pretty dry and ready to go,” Kendon explained.

When the calves are a day or two old, Kendon moves them to a pole barn. So far, he’s got 23 calves out of the 130 he’s expecting.

“We’re just getting started,” he said.

Calving in January in North Dakota isn’t very common, but Kendon says it just works for him.

“I work full time in town and we get busy in there. As an agronomy manager, I’m busy with a lot of activities at the elevator. And then we got our own farmland to put in,” he explained.

Calving early means he can focus on the crops come spring. But calving in sub-zero temperatures isn’t easy.

“In those 29 below temperatures, it wouldn’t take long to lose a calf,” he said.

Technology has made January calving a little easier. The Fauls always have an eye on their cattle, thanks to cameras inside and outside of their barns.

“Every location that the cows are at we can see at all times,” Kendon said.

Kendon’s oldest son, Kody, is following in his father’s footsteps, monitoring his cattle from his phone.

“I’m calving right now,” said Kody Faul.

For Kody, calving in January just makes sense. And it’s all he knows.

“I don’t know any better!” Kody laughed.

“It’s going to generation after generation,” added Kendon.

Generations of ranchers, doing their best to raise another generation of cattle despite the North Dakota cold.

The Fauls say they have only lost a few calves over the years to the cold temperatures during calving.

