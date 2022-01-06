Bismarck High School graduate learning to deal with diabetes diagnosis, hopes to encourage other young diabetics

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A diabetes diagnosis is life changing. It may mean adjustments in diet and exercise habits, or maybe medication. But it doesn’t have to mean you can’t do the things you love.

That’s the message a Bismarck High School graduate is hoping to spread after being diagnosed six months ago.

Will Madler has turned his diagnosis into something good.

Football has always been a big part of Will Madler’s life. As an athlete at Bismarck High School, he spent hours reviewing game tape.

His football career took him to Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where he’s still constantly looking for ways to improve.

But for the past six months, he’s also been paying close attention to a different monitor.

Last July, Madler was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“I was losing a little weight and going to the bathroom a lot,” he recalled.

A week after being diagnosed, Madler got a continuous glucose monitor and insulin pump. That helps him keep constant tabs on his blood sugar.

“It updates every five minutes,” Madler explained.

He is determined to keep those numbers where they need to be.

“I try to keep between 70 and 180,” he said while checking his monitor.

Sometimes, that calls for a quick Capri Sun if his blood sugar drops too low. While learning to monitor his blood sugar, he’s also been learning about the disease he’ll now live with for the rest of his life.

“As an athlete, you pay attention to what you’re putting into your body, but now it’s even more so,” Madler said.

And he hopes what he’s learned might help others facing the same diagnosis.

“I want to help children that develop it because I feel like something that’s life changing like that can really hurt their mental health,” he said. “I feel like as an athlete I have a platform where I can help those kids and they can see people that have diabetes being successful.”

Success for Madler that’s now measured in carbs, glucose and insulin rather than in yards passed and touchdowns scored.

Madler has three teammates at Northern who also have Type 1 diabetes. He says they’ve helped him learn to manage his diabetes and have been a great support.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.