200 bears from Minotauros’ ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ game go to Minot PD
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Minotauros took a break from getting ready for their weekend tilt with Austin to drop off 200 teddy bears at the Minot Police station.
These are some of the bears donated by fans a few weeks ago during the teddy bear toss game, where fans tossed them on the ice after the Tauros’ first goal.
All total, the Tauros collected just under a thousand bears.
The bears stay local and go to comfort children in need or in crisis.
Related content:
Minotauros teddy bear toss adds a virtual option
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.