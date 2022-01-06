200 bears from Minotauros’ ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ game go to Minot PD

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Minotauros took a break from getting ready for their weekend tilt with Austin to drop off 200 teddy bears at the Minot Police station.

These are some of the bears donated by fans a few weeks ago during the teddy bear toss game, where fans tossed them on the ice after the Tauros’ first goal.

All total, the Tauros collected just under a thousand bears.

The bears stay local and go to comfort children in need or in crisis.

Related content:

Video of 2021 Teddy Bear Toss

Minotauros teddy bear toss adds a virtual option

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.