$100k winner of Powerball sold in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A $100,000 Powerball winner was named in Bismarck from Wednesday’s drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Horizon Market.

The winner matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, and doubled their winnings my selecting the multiplier. No one yet has claimed the winning ticket.

The jackpot for the upcoming draw on Saturday is now $20 million.

