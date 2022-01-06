Advertisement

$100k winner of Powerball sold in Bismarck

Bismarck Powerball
Bismarck Powerball(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A $100,000 Powerball winner was named in Bismarck from Wednesday’s drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Horizon Market.

The winner matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, and doubled their winnings my selecting the multiplier. No one yet has claimed the winning ticket.

The jackpot for the upcoming draw on Saturday is now $20 million.

