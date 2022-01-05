Advertisement

ND’s new tax commissioner

Brian Kroshus
Brian Kroshus(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Brian Kroshus started as North Dakota’s new tax commissioner Thursday. He was appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum to replace Ryan Rauschenberger, who resigned following an incident involving alcohol.

Brian Kroshus was announced as the new tax commissioner in December. He takes office at the start of a new tax season and says he has big hopes for his new role.

“It’s really about building on the successes that the office has already had. I think the staff has done an incredible job and I’m excited to be part of the team,” he said.

Kroshus served as an executive manager for Lee Enterprises from 1997 to 2017. He was appointed to public service commissioner by Burgum that year, and says his experience prepares him well for tax commissioner.

“I think the biggest reason (for my appointment) was the combination of my private sector experience along with the past five years serving as my previous role as public service commissioner,” he said.

As for what people should know going into this tax season? Kroshus suggests people take advantage of tax credits available to them.

“There is a tax credit that both the legislature and the governor were supportive of. That’s in place, that’s up to $350 for an individual filer and $700 for a family,” said Kroshus.

Something else to be aware of is the filing deadline this year will be April 18.

Kroshus will serve out the remaining year of Rauschenberger’s unexpired four-year term, and plans to seek re-election this fall.

