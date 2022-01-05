Advertisement

More people testing positive for COVID-19 following holiday season

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – First Health District Unit in Minot has seen a major increase in COVID-19 testing as people return from the holiday weekend.

Leading up to the holidays, the department was testing around 160 people a day, mostly for travel purposes.

After the holiday rush, they are testing up to 200 people per day. They are also seeing more tests come back positive. Jose Estrada, the Emergency Response Coordinator for First District, said more people are coming in sick and with worse symptoms.

“The average before was about 14% up to 18%. Yesterday, we had 29%. Today, we had 21% so it fluctuates daily,” said Estrada.

While the department is seeing more people, they are not worried about running out of tests.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial truck falls through the ice near Skunk Bay
Truck driver confuses lake for open field, truck falls through ice near Skunk Bay
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash
Alexander Aseph and Jamaal Brown
Two in custody, two others wanted in Dickinson New Year’s Day shooting
Bread Poets Family
Popular Bismarck bakery a true family business
Garage fire in Bismarck
Garage fire in northeast Bismarck

Latest News

Tokio woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder for death of foster child
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Burgum waives hours of service for propane haulers amid shortage
City of Minot works around the clock to clear snow
Jake Havelka
Bismarck teen learns to play accordion, keeps family tradition alive