More people testing positive for COVID-19 following holiday season

MINOT, N.D. – First Health District Unit in Minot has seen a major increase in COVID-19 testing as people return from the holiday weekend.

Leading up to the holidays, the department was testing around 160 people a day, mostly for travel purposes.

After the holiday rush, they are testing up to 200 people per day. They are also seeing more tests come back positive. Jose Estrada, the Emergency Response Coordinator for First District, said more people are coming in sick and with worse symptoms.

“The average before was about 14% up to 18%. Yesterday, we had 29%. Today, we had 21% so it fluctuates daily,” said Estrada.

While the department is seeing more people, they are not worried about running out of tests.

