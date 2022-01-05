Montana schools hit deadline for required drinking water lead testing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly two years ago, Montana announced it was going to require all of its public schools to conduct lead testing in their drinking water. Because schools were focused on mitigating the pandemic, many of them are just sending in their samples right at the deadline.

On Jan. 17, 2020, a new rule was issued by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services focusing on minimizing lead levels in drinking water in public schools.

Through an app, schools were required to identify every water source and submit a map of where the water lines go.

“It’s an exhaustive look at a school,” said Chris Guglielmo, Lambert Public School superintendent.

In eastern Montana, Lambert Public School completed sampling last month, and found no issues with its fixtures.

“It’s a weight off of all of us - our maintenance staff, our administration, and the board - to know that our drinking water is safe for everyone,” said Guglielmo.

Many schools put lead testing to the side as they worked on how to proceed with the school year amid COVID-19. Now the state’s Department of Environmental Quality is reviewing the results it does have, showing mixed results.

Out of the 560 schools in Montana, only a third have submitted their results with the rest in progress. Of those processed, 30% have exceeded the acceptable amount of lead.

“It doesn’t really matter what type of school it is, whether it is a big municipality or a one-room school we are still seeing lead across the state,” said Greg Montgomery, Lead in School Drinking Water rule manager for the Montana DEQ.

The maximum allowable amount of lead is five parts per billion. Any fixture between five to 15 parts must be fixed, replaced or removed. Any above 15 must be immediately removed.

Through a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, schools are covered for sampling, but not for remediation.

With passage of the infrastructure bill, that grant will expand to some remediation costs, but officials do not know how much will be allocated to the state.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.