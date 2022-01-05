Advertisement

Minot murder trial continued again over medical records

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The trial for a Minot man charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife has been pushed back once again, this time to April, following a request for medical records, according to online court records.

Prosecutors charged 43-year-old Erik Rod with murder in the death of 37-year-old Connie Rod.

Connie’s death was originally ruled accidental, but after further investigation, Erik was charged with murder and reckless endangerment in the May 2020 incident.

Erik was supposed to stand trial starting Jan. 18, but according to court records, a request for medical records has prompted the court to agree to push the trial back.

The trial was originally scheduled for September but was pushed to January.

Erik will now stand trial starting April 25.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial truck falls through the ice near Skunk Bay
Truck driver confuses lake for open field, truck falls through ice near Skunk Bay
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash
Alexander Aseph and Jamaal Brown
Two in custody, two others wanted in Dickinson New Year’s Day shooting
Bread Poets Family
Popular Bismarck bakery a true family business
Garage fire in Bismarck
Garage fire in northeast Bismarck

Latest News

Drinking Fountain
Montana schools hit deadline for required drinking water lead testing
‘It’s scary:’ Dickinson business hit by weekend gunfire
Brian Kroshus
ND’s new tax commissioner
DC staffers still able to work despite snowstorm