Minot murder trial continued again over medical records

MINOT, N.D. – The trial for a Minot man charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife has been pushed back once again, this time to April, following a request for medical records, according to online court records.

Prosecutors charged 43-year-old Erik Rod with murder in the death of 37-year-old Connie Rod.

Connie’s death was originally ruled accidental, but after further investigation, Erik was charged with murder and reckless endangerment in the May 2020 incident.

Erik was supposed to stand trial starting Jan. 18, but according to court records, a request for medical records has prompted the court to agree to push the trial back.

The trial was originally scheduled for September but was pushed to January.

Erik will now stand trial starting April 25.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

