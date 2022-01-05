Advertisement

Man arrested on more than 40 felony counts in Internet Crimes Against Children case

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 45-year-old man Wednesday morning on more than 40 felony counts, as part of internet crimes against children investigation.

Deputies arrested Richard L. Thompson for 21 A felony counts of promoting or directing sexual performance by a minor and another 21 counts of possession of prohibited materials, all C felonies.

Investigators said the charges are from a multi-agency investigation beginning in late last summer that involved a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The sheriff’s department said Thompson was already on supervised probation for pleading guilty to previous charges of dissemination of obscene materials.

