‘It’s scary:’ Dickinson business hit by weekend gunfire

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The early morning shooting in a Dickinson parking lot on New Year’s didn’t hurt anyone, but it caused some damage. A bullet went into the lobby of a motel, hitting some furniture.

It’s not something people imagine happening in a town like Dickinson.

“Spraying bullets all over the place, I heard one person say ten minutes of shooting,” said Larry Hoff, Dickinson.

Dickinson police say a shoot out early New Year’s morning sent a bullet into a nearby business. It hit a window and entered the lobby of the Oasis Inn on West Villard.

That’s where Larry Hoff lives and works.

“Went right through here,” said Hoff.

Hoff says the bullet hit a china closet and then hit the wall, also damaging a hanging picture.

“The picture was obviously hit big old gauge,” said Hoff.

He was sleeping at the time of the shooting and is just thankful no one got hurt.

“It’s scary, you know, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Hoff. “It doesn’t have to be Denver, Colorado, it could be right here in Dickinson.”

Dickinson police are investigating the incident and identified two people believed to be involved.

They arrested Dontaye Mayfield and Demetris Haney but are still looking for Alexander Aseph and Jamaal Brown. Police say the individuals know each other and authorities do not believe the public is in danger.

“We definitely want people to be vigilant and cognizant sharing the information that we have, and if they see Mr. Aseph or Mr. Brown, make sure they are calling us,” said Lt. Kylan Klauzer, Dickinson Police Department.

If you have information, you can leave a Badlands Crimestoppers tip on the department’s website or call 701-456-7754.

All of them have been charged with terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.