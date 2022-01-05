Advertisement

Former Bismarck resident living in Colorado loses everything in Marshall Wildfire

NBC News Channel(NBC News Channel)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former Bismarck resident now living in Colorado is still looking for answers nearly a week after the devastating Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colo., destroyed his home.

Shane Weigel has lived in Colorado since 2009 and said he just started renting a new home when the fire took all his belongings and business.

Weigel said friends were over designing plans for a new product for greenhouses when flames overtook the house, leaving him with only the clothes on his back.

“He was running out of the house and the fire was already consuming, the fire was already surrounding the house. Yeah, we barely made it out alive,” said Weigel.

Friends in Bismarck set up a GoFundMe while Shane stays at friends’ homes around Boulder County. Shane said the fire might be nature’s way of changing career paths.

