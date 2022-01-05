DC staffers still able to work despite snowstorm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID is being credited with preventing a government shutdown in Washington, D.C., Tuesday.

Prior to 2020, when snowstorms paralyzed the U.S. Capitol, many Congressional employees weren’t able to make it into work.

Since the pandemic began, many staffers have worked from home because of COVID, and that helped keep both houses of Congress open today despite a major snowstorm that brought the city to a virtual standstill.

Sen. John Hoeven’s office said: “We make it a priority to provide North Dakotans with the services they need regardless of weather or other conditions. Telework is an important tool that enables our office to continue to safely and efficiently serve the public when there is adverse weather or other challenges.”

Washington, D.C., and the surrounding areas received six to 11 inches of snow, which backed up traffic on Interstate 95 and other major roadways. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia was stuck in traffic for 27 hours because of the storm.

