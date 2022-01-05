Advertisement

City of Minot works around the clock to clear snow

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot snow removal crews have been very busy all winter.

This winter season, the city has seen a handful of major snow events creating feet of snow across all roadways.

Crews have been working almost around the clock since the Dec. 26 snowfall.

With snow still falling Tuesday, the city is working stay ahead of the accumulation.

“Right now, our guys are out trying to still clear out the snow that fell a week ago, while new snow is falling. If the wind picks up and creates problems on the outskirts of town, we will move them out there to make sure that all the roads are passable, that’s really their first and foremost responsibility,” said Derek Hackett, the city’s public information officer.

The city has eight snow blades and several sand and salt trucks.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial truck falls through the ice near Skunk Bay
Truck driver confuses lake for open field, truck falls through ice near Skunk Bay
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash
Alexander Aseph and Jamaal Brown
Two in custody, two others wanted in Dickinson New Year’s Day shooting
Bread Poets Family
Popular Bismarck bakery a true family business
Garage fire in Bismarck
Garage fire in northeast Bismarck

Latest News

Tokio woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder for death of foster child
More people testing positive for COVID-19 following holiday season
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Burgum waives hours of service for propane haulers amid shortage
Jake Havelka
Bismarck teen learns to play accordion, keeps family tradition alive