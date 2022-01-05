City of Minot works around the clock to clear snow

MINOT, N.D. – Minot snow removal crews have been very busy all winter.

This winter season, the city has seen a handful of major snow events creating feet of snow across all roadways.

Crews have been working almost around the clock since the Dec. 26 snowfall.

With snow still falling Tuesday, the city is working stay ahead of the accumulation.

“Right now, our guys are out trying to still clear out the snow that fell a week ago, while new snow is falling. If the wind picks up and creates problems on the outskirts of town, we will move them out there to make sure that all the roads are passable, that’s really their first and foremost responsibility,” said Derek Hackett, the city’s public information officer.

The city has eight snow blades and several sand and salt trucks.

