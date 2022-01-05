Burgum waives hours of service for propane haulers amid shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order Tuesday afternoon waiving the hours-of-service requirement for haulers of propane.

This comes as the state faces extremely low inventories of propane amid severe weather and the increased need for heating during the winter.

The waiver lasts for 30 days starting Jan. 4. All road safety and vehicle regulations still apply.

