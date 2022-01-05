Advertisement

Bismarck man in custody after police say he sent/received child porn on Snapchat

Cody Yoder
Cody Yoder(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man they say used Snapchat to upload child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

Bismarck police say a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to the IP address of 19-year-old Cody Yoder.

Court documents report that Yoder admitted to receiving and possessing explicit videos and photographs of prepubescent children performing sexual acts with adults. He told police he took some of the photos and videos and exchanged them with other users on the internet throughout 2021.

Yoder is charged with possession of certain materials prohibited and distribution of intimate images without consent.

He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

