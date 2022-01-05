Advertisement

Belcourt, Dunseith school districts adjust course amid COVID-19 spike

Belcourt, Dunseith school districts adjust course amid COVID-19 spike
Belcourt, Dunseith school districts adjust course amid COVID-19 spike(AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Community Schools will close its facilities through next week, in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases on the reservation.

Dr. Michelle Thomas-Langan, the Superintendent of Belcourt School District #7, said the school board held a special meeting today regarding the issue.

The move is in an effort to cut down on the number of positive cases on the reservation.

School will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18, after the federal Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, meaning eight days of class are canceled.

Thomas-Langan said the district has accumulated enough extra instructional time to cover the days the students will miss, as of now.

Meanwhile, the Dunseith Public School District, which is not on the Turtle Mountain Reservation, separately announced that they will continue the rest of the week by distance learning due to the coronavirus spike.

Dunseith teachers will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and lunch, transportation, and COVID-19 testing will be provided where needed.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, Rolette County has 134 active positives, which is fourth overall in the state, and more than Ward County.

This is a developing story. Stick with Your News Leader for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial truck falls through the ice near Skunk Bay
Truck driver confuses lake for open field, truck falls through ice near Skunk Bay
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash
Alexander Aseph and Jamaal Brown
Two in custody, two others wanted in Dickinson New Year’s Day shooting
Bread Poets Family
Popular Bismarck bakery a true family business
Garage fire in Bismarck
Garage fire in northeast Bismarck

Latest News

Lead in the water?
Lead in the water?
Dickinson Inn hit by gunfire
Dickinson Inn hit by gunfire
Keeping the Music Alive
Keeping the music alive
Bismarck receives nearly $1 million grant to address growing opioid crisis