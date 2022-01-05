Belcourt, Dunseith school districts adjust course amid COVID-19 spike

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Community Schools will close its facilities through next week, in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases on the reservation.

Dr. Michelle Thomas-Langan, the Superintendent of Belcourt School District #7, said the school board held a special meeting today regarding the issue.

The move is in an effort to cut down on the number of positive cases on the reservation.

School will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18, after the federal Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, meaning eight days of class are canceled.

Thomas-Langan said the district has accumulated enough extra instructional time to cover the days the students will miss, as of now.

Meanwhile, the Dunseith Public School District, which is not on the Turtle Mountain Reservation, separately announced that they will continue the rest of the week by distance learning due to the coronavirus spike.

Dunseith teachers will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and lunch, transportation, and COVID-19 testing will be provided where needed.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, Rolette County has 134 active positives, which is fourth overall in the state, and more than Ward County.

This is a developing story. Stick with Your News Leader for updates.

