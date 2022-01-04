Reviewing North Dakota’s top crime and court stories of 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the new year begins, we revisit North Dakota’s biggest crime and court stories of 2021.

Last year, North Dakota law enforcement responded to an immense number of calls and made thousands of arrests in an attempt to keep the public safe. Notably, a 36-year-old school bus driver was arrested on child pornography charges, a 22-year-old was accused of stealing firearms from a Bismarck gun store, and police took a 34-year-old woman into custody after she told officers she had been “cutting bologna” during a stabbing incident.

As 2021 progressed, problems like porch piracy and catalytic converter thefts plagued police and residents alike. Almost 50 percent of consumers nationwide had packages stolen. Police say doorbell camera videos helped them arrest some individuals for these crimes.

The opioid epidemic also plagued local law enforcement. Interdiction efforts increased, and drug busts revealed large amounts of fentanyl streaming into North Dakota. In January, two Canadian men were extradited to North Dakota for drug trafficking charges following the overdose death of an 18-year-old.

High-speed chases also rose in 2021, with over 72 chases statewide.

Law enforcement faced scrutiny in the fall, as Bismarck Police Officer Mark Muscha received a verbal reprimand after a doorbell camera captured him using harsh language and asking a skateboarder if he “wanted to fight.” Additionally, North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper Steven Mayer shot and killed a driver after a chase and after an investigation, Mayer was found to be justified in his use of force.

In October, Glasser Images photography business in Bismarck abruptly closed. That sent clients and employees scrambling to get their pictures. They’re suing the owner, Jack Glasser.

Throughout the year, several high-profile cases hit the dockets:

In Burleigh County, Lance Jacobson and Jiang Jennings were sentenced to two years of supervised probation for running a prostitution ring out of their business Hong Kong Spa.

Also in Burleigh County, the trial for two people became a trial for one in the murder of Chad Entzel when Earl Howard pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder and commit arson. His co-defendant Nikki Sue Entzel is set for trial in February 2022.

Meanwhile, in Williams County, former business owner Joshua Kringen accepted a plea agreement and avoided jail time for paying a 16-year-old for sex.

And in Ward County, Christopher Vickerman was convicted of shooting and killing his father.

With just days left in the year, a murder trial that consumed the community concluded. Washburn chiropractor and ex-Navy medic Chad Isaak was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of four employees at a Mandan property management business, RJR. It was one of the most gruesome murder scenes in the state’s history and left one major unanswered question: a motive.

2021 will be a year we likely won’t forget.

