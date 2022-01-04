Advertisement

ND tax website revamped in time for tax season

ND Tax Website
ND Tax Website
By Betsy Sundquist
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re starting to think about taxes around this time of year and the state tax commissioner’s office has revamped its website to make it easier to use.

The office says it has improved the site’s layout, functionality and design.

The launch of the new website, which is tax.nd.gov, coincides with the release of 2021 state income tax booklets, income tax forms and 2022 income tax withholding tables.

