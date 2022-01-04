Minot Police searching for suspect on series of warrants; considered ‘dangerous’

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in locating Fabian D. Garcia.

Police said Garcia is wanted for open warrants for terrorizing, reckless endangerment and domestic violence.

Garcia is 20 years old, 5′8″, and roughly 190 lbs. He is considered dangerous, and police are asking to not approach or attempt to apprehend him.

If you have any information, please call 911 immediately or the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111.

