Minot Minotauros get 300th franchise win

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Minotauros are entering the new year on the heels of making a bit of history.

The franchise notched its 300th win over the holiday weekend.

The Tauros accomplished the feat with their 4 to 3 shootout win over the Bismarck Bobcats in the capital city on New Year’s Eve.

Head Coach Cody Campbell said many people have come in and out of the franchise over the years, and a lot of people played a role in the team’s success, from the front office, to the players, to the fans, to the community.

“So many people have played a role in getting to that number, from Billets and fans and rink staff and office staff and coaches and all the players that have come through here in the time that the Tauros have existed, everybody has played a part in getting to that number of 300 wins,” said Campbell.The Minotauros were founded in 2011.

They are currently in first place in the NAHL Central Division, and will go for wins 301 and 302 this weekend in Austin against the second-place Bruins.

