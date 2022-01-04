Advertisement

Fire rips through industrial building in Williston

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A fire tore through an industrial building in northwest Williston late Tuesday morning.

The Williston Fire Department said that around 11:30 a.m., someone from Riverside Welding reported that a fire had started near the boiler room.

Crews evacuated the building and started fighting the flames, and said the structure was showing signs of collapse.

They said they were successfully able to vacate the building, and no one was injured.

Mutual aid was requested from Williams County/Williston Emergency Management, Williston Rural Fire Department (WRFD), and City of Williston Public Works. City of Williston Police Department responded on scene to assist with traffic flow around the area.

Your News Leader is awaiting more details from the fire chief and will update this story when we have more information.

