Federal land oil and gas leasing expected to resume this year

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil and gas leasing on federal land may resume early this year in North Dakota and Montana after the Biden administration put a nationwide halt to it last January.

The federal Bureau of Land Management is planning a lease sale for the first quarter of 2022. Details, however, have not yet been finalized.

Oil and gas companies will get to place bids for leases and those who are awarded the bids will have a 10-year window to get a federal permit to drill.

