FDA approves COVID-19 boosters for kids as young as 12 years old

COVID booster shots for kids
COVID booster shots for kids(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved COVID-19 booster vaccines for kids as young as 12 years old Monday morning.

Kids will be able to get a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is currently the only drug company approved for child doses.

This comes as the FDA also shortened the time needed before receiving a booster from at least six months to five months.

The goal of Monday’s decision is to help curb the spread of omicron, the newest variant.

The recommendation is for all children over the age of 12, regardless of health conditions.

“Currently the recommendations are for anyone over the age of 12. The FDA has submitted for those over the age of five for a third dose that are severely immune compromised,” said Roxanne Vendsel with First District Health Unit in Minot.

The approval now goes before the CDC to be approved, which could be as early as next week.

