FCS issues COVID-19 contingency plan for upcoming title game

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A contingency plan is in place for the FCS championship game if Montana State or North Dakota State are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both teams are scheduled to arrive in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday, three days before the Football Championship Subdivision title game. Saturday’s game could be pushed back nearly a week if one or both teams fall below a minimum 53 players before arriving in Texas.

If one or both teams are unable to play after arriving in Texas, the game would be declared a no-contest.

