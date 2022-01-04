Bismarck teen learns to play accordion, keeps family tradition alive

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Accordion music once filled the air across the state.

Today, the instrument still brings back memories of German roots for many North Dakotans.

As rock and roll became more popular in the 1960s, the accordion faded out of the popular music spotlight.

Few people play the instrument these days. But here’s some good news. This is the story of a 16-year-old musician determined to master the accordion.

Jake Havelka didn’t mean to start playing the accordion, but curiosity got the best of him. A song he was assigned to play on the French Horn, got him wondering.

“I was like, this would be super cool to play on the accordion,” he explained.

Next thing you know, Jake and his dad were digging out the old family instruments.

“He found the old accordion underneath the steps and kind of intrigued him a little bit. That’s when he started wanting to learn how to play,” said Jake’s dad, Marv.

Marv played a little as a kid.

“We had to practice a half hour every day,” Marv recalled.

He never had any formal lessons.

“I learned how to play by ear,” he said.

Marv played this smaller accordion; his sister played the bigger one.

“This has 120 keys plus all the keys on this side,” Jake explained.

Jake quickly figured out how to push the right keys to make music. Like his dad, Jake is a self-taught accordion player.

“I’ve never had a lesson besides my dad giving me tips and tricks, not a single lesson from anybody,” said Jake.

It didn’t take long before Jake could play better than his dad.

“Now he’s trying to keep up with me,” he laughed.

Marv says that’s okay; he’s happy to play backup to his son.

“It’s kind of nice to have them do something that you did,” Marv said.

Because playing accordion together, means spending time together. And that is something Marv says is music to his ears.

Jake’s goal is to be able to play the Beer Barrel Polka on the accordion. He says it will take a while to master that piece of music.

