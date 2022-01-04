Advertisement

Attorney withdraws in Williams County child pornography case

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has pushed back the felony jury trial for a Libby, Mont., man who the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents say possessed and uploaded child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) and secretly recorded a minor while in Williams County.

Thirty-three-year-old Drew Noble faces nearly 90 felony charges after agents say they found a hidden camera video of a teen in an apartment bathroom and large quantities of CSAM in Noble’s email, search history, and on other electronic devices.

Noble was assigned attorney Christopher Votava of Votava Law Office in Williston and pleaded not guilty to the charges in December 2021.

In December, Votava withdrew from the case stating, “the motion is being made due to a breakdown in the relationship” between defendant and counsel.

Judge Benjamen Johnson pushed Noble’s five-day trial back from this month to Feb. 14.

