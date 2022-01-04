Advertisement

1 arrested in Mall of America shooting in Minnesota

Bloomington Police vehicles are parked outside of the Mall of America following a shooting,...
Bloomington Police vehicles are parked outside of the Mall of America following a shooting, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Bloomington, Minn. Two people were shot and wounded following an apparent altercation at the Mall of America Friday, sending New Year's Eve shoppers scrambling for safety and placing the Minneapolis mall on temporary lockdown, authorities said.(Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man suspected of having a role in last week’s shooting at the Mall of America that left two people wounded has been arrested, police said Monday.

Authorities in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington say the 19-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Roseville police say the arrest occurred at a Motel 6. Roseville is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Bloomington.

Police say the man was seen leaving the scene with the shooting suspect and was arrested on possible charges of aiding and abetting first-degree assault. The shooting suspect is still at large.

One man was shot in the leg on the third floor of the mall around 4:30 p.m. Friday and another man was grazed by a bullet, police said. The man shot in the leg was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and the other man was treated at the scene.

Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later, according to a mall official.

Deputy Bloomington Police Chief Kim Clauson said the shooting did not appear to be random.

“It does appear there was an altercation between two males before the shot was fired,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial truck falls through the ice near Skunk Bay
Truck driver confuses lake for open field, truck falls through ice near Skunk Bay
Katelynn Berry
Richland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 26-year-old Sidney, Montana woman
Minot's first baby of 2022
Minot, Williston and Bismarck welcome first babies of 2022
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2014, file photo, Tim Blixseth, left, leaves a federal courthouse in...
Former billionaire suing Montana over forced bankruptcy
Garage fire in Bismarck
Garage fire in northeast Bismarck

Latest News

weather 1/3/22
Evening Weather 1/3/22
sports 1/3/22
6PM Sportscast 1/3/22
family business
Popular Bismarck bakery a true family business
2021 North Dakota crime recap
Reviewing North Dakota’s top crime and court stories of 2021
2021 in review court and crime
Reviewing North Dakota's top crime and court stories of 2021