Advertisement

With Kirk Cousins out, Vikings’ playoff hopes disintegrate

Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith sacks Minnesota Vikings' Nate Stanley during the first half of...
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith sacks Minnesota Vikings' Nate Stanley during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings’ offense didn’t show much sign of life without Kirk Cousins around.

The Vikings’ playoff hopes were dead by the end of the night as Minnesota fell 37-10 to the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers on Sunday with quarterback Kirk Cousins unavailable because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This marks the first time since coach Mike Zimmer’s arrival in 2014 that the Vikings have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial truck falls through the ice near Skunk Bay
Truck driver confuses lake for open field, truck falls through ice near Skunk Bay
Katelynn Berry
Richland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 26-year-old Sidney, Montana woman
House fire
No one injured in Bismarck house fire
Minot's first baby of 2022
Minot, Williston and Bismarck welcome first babies of 2022
Police lights
Williams County sheriff says teen killed in gun accident

Latest News

news sports
10PM Sportscast 1/1/22
6PM Sportscast 1/2/22
6PM Sportscast 1/2/22
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (92) celebrates after tackling Los Angeles...
Herbert, Roberts propel Chargers to victory over Broncos 34-13
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after kicking a 33-yard field goal on...
Wentz, Colts lose 23-20 to Raiders, fail to clinch playoff spot