Two in custody, two others wanted in Dickinson New Year’s Day shooting

DICKINSON, N.D. - Dickinson police say they’ve arrested two men and are looking for two more they say were involved in a New Year’s shootout early Saturday morning.

They say officers responded to reports of shots fired in a parking lot in the 1100 block of West Villard Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found spent shell casings. One area business sustained damage from a stray bullet.

Investigators were called to the scene and learned that several individuals were involved in a shootout within the parking lot. All had fled the scene before the arrival of officers and no injuries were reported to authorities.

After further investigation, they tracked down and arrested Dontaye Mayfield and Demetris Haney Sunday afternoon, and now they’re looking for Alexander Aseph and Jamaal Brown, both of Dickinson.

All individuals involved are known to one another and there is no belief that the public is in danger. Arrest warrants charge them all with terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

If you know the whereabouts of either Aseph or Brown, you are asked to leave a Badlands Crimestoppers tip at www.dickinsonpd.com/crimestoppers or call 701-456-7754. You may remain anonymous.

