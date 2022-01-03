Travelers stuck in Minot amid thousands of flight cancellations

MINOT, N.D. – Staffing shortages due to COVID-19, as well as winter weather continue to impact the airline industry. Flights across the country are still being canceled or delayed as people try to get back home after the holiday season. This includes some flights out of Minot.

By noon Monday, two departures were canceled including Delta’s flight to Minneapolis and Allegiant’s flight to Las Vegas.

Arrivals from both of those locations were also canceled.

“We were supposed to be on an 11:00 a.m. going out to Minneapolis, then Minneapolis to Boston. Our next flight maybe they said we could get out Wednesday morning,” said Brandon Crocker from Boston, Mass.

“We actually, luckily staggered our flights so then he came here earlier, I came a little later then he did. It worked out better that way because he got his flight cancelled twice, he was supposed to leave yesterday early in the morning and then got it bumped to today, and once he got here he realized he couldn’t go until tomorrow too. So he’s been canceled twice,” said Jasmine Langseth from the Washington, D.C., area.

According to flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights have been canceled and more than 3,000 have been delayed Monday throughout the U.S.

