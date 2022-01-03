Popular Bismarck bakery a true family business

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many families, the Christmas break offers time for a vacation, or maybe some extra video game time for the kids.

But for one Bismarck family, days off from school mean there’s more time to work at the family business.

All three of Jon Lee’s kids have now spent time working for their dad at his downtown Bismarck bakery, Bread Poets.

Jamison Lee is learning the family business. The 13-year-old is the final member of the Lee family to clock in for a shift at Bread Poets.

“I do the dishes and I work the cash register,” Jamison explained.

His favorite part of the job: the people he works with.

“Just hanging out with my sister,” he said.

His sister, Jessa, has been working here for three years.

“He loves being here just as much as I do,” said 17-year-old Jessa.

Working at Bread Poets is sort of a rite of passage for the Lee kids.

“It’s in our blood,” laughed Jessa.

“This was my first job,” added her older brother, Jayce.

Twenty-one-year-old Jayce worked at the bakery from 8th grade through his freshman year of college.

“I loved it,” Jayce said. “I grew up watching Bread Poets get built around what my dad wanted it to be.”

His dad, Jon, opened Bread Poets 23 years ago, before he was married and before he was a dad.

“My girlfriend came and helped me open the store. Then she did join the bakery after we were married for a short while, " recalled Jon. “And then we had Jayce and we were living above the bakery for a couple of years.”

Now, Jayce lives in that apartment.

“It has kind of come full circle,” said Jon.

For Jon, Bread Poets has been a dream come true. Working with his family by his side is an added bonus.

“You’re always looking for more time with family. And one of the benefits of having a small business is you can drag them in and work with you. And it’s, it’s a lot of fun,” said Jon.

And while they have fun, Jon also hopes his kids leave here with a work ethic that will help them in whatever they do.

Jamison and Jessa have hung up their aprons for a few months, but they’ll be back to work at the bakery once school is out for the summer.

