People hitting the slopes at Huff Hills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crowds of people came out Sunday to enjoy the slopes at Huff Hills.

After weeks of subzero temperatures, families are finally able to enjoy the pinnacle of winter activities: skiing and snowboarding.

This day comes after dangerously cold temperatures repeatedly closed Huff Hills. The resort opened for the season on December 23rd, making today their fifth full day of operation.

But it’s anything but an ordinary day. Huff Hills Ski Patrol member Emily Sakariassen said it’s the busiest she’s ever seen.

“The lines are so long, and everybody’s got big grins on their faces out there enjoying it,” said Sakariassen.

For some, they’re happy to be back.

“I think we had COVID last year, so people are used to being cooped up inside, and then with the cancellations due to weather, I think people are really just looking forward to being on the slopes today,” said ski patrol member Olivia Data.

While some are out for their love of the slopes, some also come out to take advantage of the warmer weather and the winter break.

“It was really warm, and I didn’t have anything else to do, so I came out here,” said snowboarder Brady Fleck .

Huff Hills has a lot to offer to beginners and even experts. The ski patrol says it’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors, whether with yourself or friends or family.

The ski patrol at Huff Hill is a volunteer organization, and said joining is a great way to learn or help others learn to have a great time skiing.

