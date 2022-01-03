No charges pending for driver of a tanker truck that fell through ice near Skunk Bay

DUNN COUNTY, N.D. - A commercial water tanker that sunk through the ice near Skunk Bay Sunday morning was safely recovered Sunday night.

Dunn County Sheriff Gary Kuhn says he was notified at around 7:30 p.m. that crews got it out of the lake. The driver of the truck tried to turn around in what he thought was a field.

“The driver is fine and there were no reported injuries at the time. The trailer was empty when it went into the lake,” said Kuhn.

Kuhn adds that no charges are pending and that the Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency were notified of the incident.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.