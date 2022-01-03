Advertisement

ND to focus on farm and ranch safety going forward

Tractor on farm
Tractor on farm(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On the farm, safety should always come first. But that’s not always the case, which is illustrated by the more than 100 fatalities and injuries in North Dakota since 2012. That’s why the state hired a farm and ranch safety coordinator in October, the first since 2005.

“Just being cognizant of some of the safety features that are available to farmers and that they can be simple yet really really effective preventative tools that could prevent them from serious long-term injuries or worse yet, a fatality,” said Angie Johnson, NDSU Extension Farm and Ranch Safety Coordinator.

Angie Johnson says one thing she’s prioritizing is educational outreach for young people, so the next generation can learn to farm and ranch safely. She says one of the biggest challenges of the job is nearly 30% of all farm-related injuries go unreported.

