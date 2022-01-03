Garage fire in northeast Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One family was displaced Sunday night after a garage fire in the 1200 block of Countryside Drive, according to the Bismarck Rural Fire Department.

The department responded to the fire, which occurred at 6:20 p.m.

Rural Chief Dustin Theurer said there is significant damage to the garage.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

