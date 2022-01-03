Garage fire in northeast Bismarck
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One family was displaced Sunday night after a garage fire in the 1200 block of Countryside Drive, according to the Bismarck Rural Fire Department.
The department responded to the fire, which occurred at 6:20 p.m.
Rural Chief Dustin Theurer said there is significant damage to the garage.
No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.
