Garage fire in northeast Bismarck

Garage fire in Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One family was displaced Sunday night after a garage fire in the 1200 block of Countryside Drive, according to the Bismarck Rural Fire Department.

The department responded to the fire, which occurred at 6:20 p.m.

Rural Chief Dustin Theurer said there is significant damage to the garage.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

