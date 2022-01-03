Advertisement

December report: Midwest economy, confidence improve

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The final 2021 report on a monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows the region’s economy continues to improve going into the new year, with confidence in the economy over the next six months soaring.

The overall index for December of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions released Monday grew to 64.6 from November’s 60.2. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth. The survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, rocketed from a weak 46.2 in November to 64.0 in December.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

