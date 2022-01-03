Crokicurl rink opens in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Have you ever played Crokicurl? If not, you now have your chance!

Right behind Prairie Sky Breads and High Third in downtown Minot, a brand new Crokicurl rink was unveiled Monday.

The game is originally from Canada and is a mixture of curling and the board game “Crokinole”.

The rink was built by the Askal Group to help give people downtown something to do outdoors.

“We hope that people find another reason to enjoy getting outdoors in the winter here in Minot, that they spend a little extra time downtown and find a reason to get outside and socially interact with others and make the most of the winter we have here,” said Jessica Ackerman with the Askal Group.

If you don’t know how to play, no worries! There’s an instruction board right beside the rink to help new players.

It’s free of charge and they supply all the equipment.

