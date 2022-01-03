Advertisement

Crokicurl rink opens in Minot

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Have you ever played Crokicurl? If not, you now have your chance!

Right behind Prairie Sky Breads and High Third in downtown Minot, a brand new Crokicurl rink was unveiled Monday.

The game is originally from Canada and is a mixture of curling and the board game “Crokinole”.

The rink was built by the Askal Group to help give people downtown something to do outdoors.

“We hope that people find another reason to enjoy getting outdoors in the winter here in Minot, that they spend a little extra time downtown and find a reason to get outside and socially interact with others and make the most of the winter we have here,” said Jessica Ackerman with the Askal Group.

If you don’t know how to play, no worries! There’s an instruction board right beside the rink to help new players.

It’s free of charge and they supply all the equipment.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial truck falls through the ice near Skunk Bay
Truck driver confuses lake for open field, truck falls through ice near Skunk Bay
Katelynn Berry
Richland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 26-year-old Sidney, Montana woman
Minot's first baby of 2022
Minot, Williston and Bismarck welcome first babies of 2022
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2014, file photo, Tim Blixseth, left, leaves a federal courthouse in...
Former billionaire suing Montana over forced bankruptcy
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Montana man gets 55 years in prison for cement brick beating death

Latest News

COVID booster shots for kids
FDA approves COVID-19 boosters for kids as young as 12 years old
Alexander Aseph and Jamaal Brown
Two in custody, two others wanted in Dickinson New Year’s Day shooting
2021 weather recap
Weather in 2021 recap: a year of heat, drought, and fires
Tractor on farm
ND to focus on farm and ranch safety going forward